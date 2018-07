Volunteers with Meals on Wheels, who deliver food, air conditioners and fans, are busier than ever due to the current heatwave. (Published 2 hours ago)

Volunteers in McKinney are working around the clock to keep people safe in the heat.

Officials with Meals on Wheels Collin County said they have around 90 volunteers a day out serving in the community.

So far, more than 100 fans have been delivered to people 50 and older.

They have also provided around 1,200 meals a day to people in need.

Officials said they still are in need of more volunteers.

For more information on how to help, head to https://mowcc.com/