Heat Advisory in North Texas Tuesday and Wednesday

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday across much of North Texas. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 90s with increasing humidity. The heat index will range from 104 to 109 during the heat of the afternoon.
Make sure you stay well hydrated and take frequent breaks if you are spending time outside. Take care of the pets as well. Make sure they have plenty of fresh water and shade.
This hot weather pattern will last for the next several days which is typical for mid July.
Before the Storm
Weather Safety
Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
At Home?
- Head indoors immediately
- If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
- Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
Outdoors?
- Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
- If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
Driving?
- Stay inside your vehicle.
- Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
- Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
- If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.