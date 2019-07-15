Heat Advisory in North Texas Tuesday and Wednesday

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday across much of North Texas. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 90s with increasing humidity. The heat index will range from 104 to 109 during the heat of the afternoon.

Make sure you stay well hydrated and take frequent breaks if you are spending time outside. Take care of the pets as well. Make sure they have plenty of fresh water and shade.

This hot weather pattern will last for the next several days which is typical for mid July.

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Before the Storm

Stay Connected. Download the NBC DFW App

Set your push alert preferences.

Charge your phones and tablets so that if you lose power you can still watch live weather coverage in the App.

Weather Safety