'Heartbreaking' Fiery Fatal Crash Closes Lanes of I-20

A man died in a fiery crash on Interstate 20 Tuesday morning in Arlington, police said. The eastbound lanes have been closed at Green Oaks Boulevard as police investigate. Traffic is being diverted onto the service road.

A truck and a sedan involved in the crash caused the truck to catch fire.

Bystander Nate Weikal stopped at the scene and told our crews that he witnessed the truck driving erratically and at a high rate of speed about five minutes earlier. He and other bystanders stopped to help and try to extinguish the fire.

“We all tried our best to get him out, me and the other witnesses,” Weikal said. “Unfortunately the fire reached the area that the guy was in. It was a very heartbreaking and emotional sight to witness.”

He said when they came to the truck that the driver was still alive. The fire was growing large very rapidly, he said.

“It was heartbreaking, tragic,” Weikal said. “Just sad all around.”

