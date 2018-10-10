Hearing Set Wednesday for Girl, 9, on Life Support

The parents of a Fort Worth girl who's currently on life support continue to fight to keep their daughter alive. (Published Friday, Oct. 5, 2018)

A hearing Wednesday will determine the fate of a Grand Prairie girl who has been on life support for more than two weeks.

Payton Summons, 9, is on life support at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. The medical staff at the hospital has determined Summons to be brain dead and has argued that the child should be removed from the ventilator.

An attorney for Summons’ family was granted a temporary restraining order last Monday, Oct. 1, which prevented the hospital staff from discontinuing life support that day, against the wishes of the child’s family. It extended her time on life support until Oct. 15, which is the earliest the hospital can remove her from life support.

At a hearing last Friday, Oct. 5, Judge Melody Wilkinson in Tarrant County’s 17th District Court appointed an attorney ad litem to represent Payton in future hearings. The next hearing in the matter is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, which could decide whether to change her timeline on life support.

Summons was rushed to Cook Children’s on Tuesday, Sept. 25 in cardiac arrest. Doctors would later discover that a cancerous tumor near Summons’ heart had cut off her circulation.

After approximately one hour of performing CPR, the medical staff was able to restart Summons’ heart. But they were unable to resuscitate the child’s breathing, and she has been on a ventilator ever since.

"As is standard practice, we conducted a brain death exam on Payton approximately 24 hours after she was admitted to our hospital," a spokesperson for Cook Children's said in a written statement. "The results were conclusive and showed zero brain activity, confirming that Payton is brain dead ... Our hearts are with Payton's family and we will continue doing everything in our power to help them through this difficult time."

Justin Moore, the attorney who is representing Payton Summons’ family, has said the legal proceedings are necessary to allow the family time to find another medical facility willing to keep the child alive.