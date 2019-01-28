Head of JPS Hospital Demands Answers From Elevator Company

The head of John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth is now demanding answers from the company that maintains the elevators at the hospital, after a worker was hurt on an elevator earlier this month. (Published 2 hours ago)

The head of John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth is now demanding answers from the company that maintains the elevators at the hospital, after a worker was hurt on an elevator earlier this month.

JPS CEO Robery Earley sent the letter to ThyssenKrupp Elevator company, which is the company contracted to service and maintain all the elevators at the hospital.

In the letter, Earley explained that the tragedy surrounding the worker who was hurt, plus unexpected elevator outages, have impacted their ability to care for the community.

“As the medical home for thousands of patients, the sole Level I Trauma Center and the only psychiatric emergency room in Tarrant County, JPS deserves better. Our patients and team members deserve better,” Earley wrote.

Rock Hitting Super Blood Wolf Moon Caught on Camera

A piece of rock that detached from a comet slammed into the so-called Super Wolf Blood Moon during its eclipse phase on Jan. 20. (Published Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019)

Earley explained that the elevator company “may have failed to live up to its service and maintenance obligations here at JPS. We have contracted with a third-party elevator consulting firm to provide oversight over elevator services."

NBC 5 has reached out to ThyssenKrupp for comment, but so far have not heard back.