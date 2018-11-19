Tracy Ludwig (inset) was arrested Nov. 9 in connection with a reported assault of a 4-year-old child at the Little Country Daycare Preschool in Haslet. (Published Nov. 19, 2018)

A Haslet day care worker was arrested Nov. 9 after assaulting a 4-year-old boy who was being disruptive, authorities say.

Tracy Ludwig is charged with injury to a child in the Nov. 6 incident at the Little Country Daycare Preschool, which has since been circulated on social media.

The incident happened after the child was removed from his room because he was being disruptive at naptime, according to a Tarrant County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. Ludwig took the boy to an empty room to calm him down and assaulted the child, leaving bruises on his arms, neck and face, the spokeswoman said in a news release.

The incident was reported to police two days later, the release said. Ludwig was arrested Nov. 9.

White Official Tells Black Woman He Belonged to Master Race

Some Leavenworth County, Kansas, officials are calling for Commissioner Louis Klemp's resignation after he insulted a black woman who had just presented a land-use study to the commission. "I don't want you to think I am picking on you because we are part of the master race. You have a gap in your teeth. We are part of the master race, don't you forget that," Klemp said. (Published Friday, Nov. 16, 2018)

Child Protective Services and sheriff's deputies are investigating the incident and speaking to all staff members at the day care.

No further information was available.