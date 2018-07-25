Harry Hines Businesses Concerned About Prostitution

Businesses along Harry Hines Boulevard in northwest Dallas say visible, persistent prostitution continues to be a problem.

In recent weeks, the Dallas Police Department has upped enforcement and said it has made nearly 70 arrests and issued about 150 citations so far this year.

The department's vice unit was disbanded in November by Chief Renee Hall, and since then local business owners said they've seen an uptick in the number of prostitutes.

"I'll get here (to work) at 7:30, 8 in the morning and there they are walking right in front of our store," Chelsea Chrisford, sales manager at Front Desk Office Furniture said.

Weather Extremes Set In

Millions living along the East Coast face flash-flood risk after heavy rains; scorching heat fuels Western wildfires. (Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018)

Last month, Dallas City Councilwoman Jennifer Staubach Gates said she thought insufficient attention was being paid to prostitution. At the time, Hall said narcotics and patrol divisions were working together on prostitution enforcement.

Hall said she expects vice to be reinstated later this year.