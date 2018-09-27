The newest home in Copper Canyon has a strong foundation. For owner Jake Murphy, that foundation is about much more than just the carpentry.

“It's hard to put into words what it means,” said Murphy. “It's just so generous and heartfelt."

Murphy is an Army veteran who attended West Point. The Army captain’s military service was cut short in July 2011 when, while on a mission in Kandahar, Afghanistan, he stepped on an IED.

“Shock and awe,” said Murphy, who says recollection of the moment is fuzzy. “It's kind of watching a war movie. Everything goes blank for a second.”

Murphy said his last recollection was asking for water. Six weeks later, he awoke from a coma. Because of injuries suffered in the blast, both legs were amputated.

“That's reality,” said Murphy. “I'm just lucky I'm alive."

On Thursday, Murphy, his wife Lisa, and their two children were joined by folks who are building their new home. The accessible structure is being built through the Gary Sinise Foundation, which assists veterans, first responders and their families.

“It means a lot,” said Murphy. “You don't realize how much support you have behind you."

The Murphys hope to move into their new home by next spring. At Thursday’s “Walls of Honor” event. Neighbors – both old and new – left messages of love, support and honor on the studs and beams of the house, which is still under construction.

“We're really upset that they're moving, but we're really happy for them,” said Abbie Piette, who with her husband Jeremie lives next door to the Murphys currently. “For everything that’s happened to them, I don’t think I’ve ever met a more generous couple.”

“We live in a world with so much negativity,” said Scott Schaeperkoetter. “It shows, people who don't even know Jake and Lisa, it shows how much they support our military, how much they support families."

On that foundation, there is no better way to say "thank you."

“I can feel it inside, that all these people love us and they want to make sure things are the best for me and my family,” said Murphy. “It's an amazing feeling."