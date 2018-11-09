Happy Homecoming Just in Time for Veteran's Day Weekend

Just in time for Veteran's Day weekend, some members of the Texas Air National Guard returned home to North Texas Friday. Men and women of the 136th Airlift Wing have been deployed to the Middle East.

"Feels great to be home," said Lt. Greg Sillivent, a father of two young boys who was gone a little more than two months.

"Actually, when the plane touched down it was such a relief," said Jamie Sillivent. "You know we've waited for this day for a long time so, it's real exciting to have him back."

Loved ones lined up at Carswell Field in Fort Worth to welcome their loved one's home.

Some, like Senior Airman Elijah Logan, had been in Kuwait for four months. He and his wife Angela are newlyweds who got married in March.

"Everyone's asking how's married life, and I'm like 'well I don't know yet,'" said Angela Logan.

Logan said he's really looking forward to good Mexican food and sleeping in his own bed. "A joyous feast is coming, I need sustenance," he said.

Whether it's the first time away from home, or the fourth time, some say coming home always feels the same.

"It's been a long four months," said Captain Meagan Kemp who has been deployed four times. "I knew it was part of the job, it just doesn't make it any easier, anytime you have to go away."

"It's hard with my mom being gone, because I don't really feel the same without her," said Kemp's young son Ethan Whitlock.

Being a part of the Texas Air National Guard is a part-time job with a big impact.

"There are so many people who have this drive to serve and we're very lucky to have them" said Col. Keith Williams, the Vice Commander of the Texas Air National Guard's 136th Airlift Wing.

Friday's homecoming is the first wave of more than 100 airmen to return home. The rest will arrive over the next several days.