'Hamilton' Is Coming to Fort Worth

"Hamilton" is coming back to North Texas, so you won't have to "Wait for It" much longer.
The musical will be at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth June 9-28, 2020.
"Hamilton" debuted on Broadway in February 2015. Since then, the musical has won 11 Tony Awards and a Grammy.
Tickets are only available with the Bass season pass for now.
"The Phantom of the Opera," "Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "Hello, Dolly!" are some of the other performances offered for the 2019-2020 Broadway at the Bass season.
"Hamilton" can also be seen at the Dallas Music Hall at Fair Park from April 2 to May 5, 2019.