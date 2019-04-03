'Hamilton' Arrives in Dallas, $10 Tickets Still Available

The wait is finally over for fans of musical theater as "Hamilton" officially opens as a part of the Dallas Summer Musical line up at Fair Park Music Hall.

“It’s been great for Dallas Summer Musicals because we’ve had so much interest in what we are doing,” Dallas Summer Musicals president Ken Novice said. “Our goal now is to make sure that those folks who see "Hamilton" and come see their first musical come back again and want to see more of what we do.”

The show will run until May 5. As of this writing, tickets are still available for almost every show along with $10 tickets available via a digital lottery system.

HOW TO ENTER

• Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Download it here.

• You can also click here to register.

• The lottery will open at 11 a.m. two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9 a.m. the day prior to the performance.

• Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11 a.m. the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided).

• No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

• Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.

• Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

• Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance are forfeited.

• Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.

The Dallas Morning News also compiled a list of the 5 Things You Should Know before going to see Hamilton and a list of restaurants that have discounts for those with Hamilton tickets.