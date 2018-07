Police say this man set up an ATM skimmer in Haltom City. If you know who he is, please contact Detective Junker at 817-222-7028.

Police in Haltom City are looking for a person they say installed a skimmer on an ATM.

Surveillance photos taken by the ATM and at the convenience store show the person police say installed the device.

Police did not confirm whether anyone used the skimmer or where it was installed -- only that they would like help identifying the person in the photo.



If you know who this man is, please contact Detective Junker at 817-222-7028.



Officer Shoots Through His Own Windshield During Car Chase

Body cam footage released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows an intense pursuit seen from the front seat of a patrol car. Officer William Umana was trying to stop a pair of suspected killers who had fired at police 34 times. One is seen on camera shooting back while driving, blowing holes in his own windshield. (Published 2 hours ago)