The Haltom City Police Department is investigating an incident of Indecent Exposure and an incident of Assault by Contact that may be related.

At approximately 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, a 17-year-old Haltom High School student was walking northbound on Haltom Road toward the school. As she passed Northern Cross, she noticed a man standing at the intersection.

He was a white man with brown hair, approximately 20 to 25 years old, 5'9", and wearing a dark green jacket and black pants.

The male and the female student exchanged greetings, and when the female continued northbound, the male walked away southbound.

The female arrived at the intersection at High Pointe and again noticed the male standing at the intersection. The two did not speak on this occasion, and the female continued northbound along the perimeter brick wall of the neighborhood.

At a break in the wall, the female noticed that the same male had pulled down his pants and was masturbating. The female screamed at the male, and he fled westbound through the neighborhood.

When the female arrived at Haltom High School, she told the School Resource Officer about the incident.

On Thursday, at approximately 7:23 a.m., a 16-year-old female student was walking from Buffalo Ridge Park toward Haltom High School when a white male ran up to her and grabbed her breasts. The male then ran away westbound through the park.

The male in this incident has a similar build to the male in the incident listed above.

Anyone with information about either of these two incidents is asked to contact the Haltom City Police Department at 817-222-7000 or Dispatch at 817-281-1000. The detective in the case can be reached at jtrevino@haltomcitytx.com.