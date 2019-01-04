Haltom City Man Looks for Life-Saving Good Samaritans

A Haltom City man says he might be dead if not for the people who helped him after he was stabbed during an attack in Denton. Now he's looking for the Good Samaritans so he can thank them in person.

Mitchell and a friend were leaving a party in Denton Saturday when he says a drunk stranger picked a fight with him.

"We started fighting, we got to the ground, and I guess that's when he stabbed me,” said Mitchell. “I didn't even know I'd been stabbed."

The knife pierced an artery, and Mitchell began bleeding profusely. As he lay wounded, that’s when Mitchell says several strangers began to help him, until paramedics arrived.

“These people, they were kind enough to help me, and they layed me on the ground,” he said.

After surgery, and more than twenty staples to close his wounds, Mitchell went on social media, posting that he was looking to find those kind strangers who he says helped save him.

"They made sure they could do what they could and be there for me,” he said. “And I hold that close to my heart.

People Mitchell didn’t even know. He wants to meet them, so he can shake their hands and say “thank you.”

“I don’t think they know how much it means to me, my family, that they did that."

Denton police arrested a suspect in the stabbing. Alan Johnson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.