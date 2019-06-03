Haltom City Ends Red Light Camera Program Immediately

A sign noting that an intersection is monitored by a red light camera in Bedford on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

After legislation was approved banning the use of red light cameras in Texas last month, Haltom City police severed their contract, police say.

According to a statement released Monday, June 3, Cody Phillips, Haltom City Chief of Police, instructed officers to stop approving red light violations as of May 24.

The department said the contract with the red light camera vendor, Redflex Traffic Solutions, was set to expire in 2027 but that due to legislative changes the contract was terminated in May.

The department said no citations were issued after May 24 and that no further hearings will be schedued or heard for outstanding violations. The department added that no refunds will be issued for violations previously paid.

Because the bill, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday, was passed with more than two-thirds support by both chambers, the ban becomes law immediately. However, a provision of the law allows for cities to complete their current contracts expired.