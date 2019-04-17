When the forecast calls for hail, North Texans tend to get creative when it comes to protecting automobiles. For many, that means looking for cover in parking garages. But if you didn't get there early -- you might be out of luck.

Very large hail, wind gusts to 70 mph and a threat of tornadoes are in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

At a parking garage in Flower Mound, free parking -- came at a premium.

"Just trying to find a spot where my car doesn't get too beat up," said Andrew Dixon, as he circled the lot, located next to the Courtyard Marriott.

What's Next After Notre Dame Blaze

Paris is in recovery mode after a massive blaze burned down parts of its famed Notre Dame cathedral. (Published 6 hours ago)

Dixon's family has three cars -- but only a two-car garage.

"Drove around a little bit. Thought maybe the airport," said Dixon. "It's a little expensive there so I thought this might work out a little better."

Finding a spot in the garage proved nearly impossible. By mid-morning, the garage was full.

"I'm worried," said Julie Heitzman.

Heitzman moved here from Las Vegas six months ago. She's experiencing her first North Texas spring.

"Just checking it out because it's closer to the house, to see if there's anything available," she said. "But it's full. People have the same idea."

Deported Military Spouse Returns to U.S.

Jose Gonzalez, the father of a 12-year-old United States citizen and a military spouse, was allowed to return back to the United States after he was deported by ICE. A judge had closed Gonzalez' case before his deportation due to his special status. (Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019)

Most people who went to the garage took a few spins around, hoping to find something. Most left, empty-handed, and worried.

"You guys were saying baseball-sized hail, so we'll see what happens," said Dixon. "But enough to where I'm going to take precautionary measures."

In the end, Dixon decided to move a cone from a spot someone else appeared to be saving. With a storm bearing down -- it's worth it.

"Just trying to be precautionary," he said. "And not get our cars destroyed."