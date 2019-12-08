HSNT and FW Animal Shelter Partner for Mega Adoption Event - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
HSNT and FW Animal Shelter Partner for Mega Adoption Event

HSNT and FW Animal Sheter host largest shelter pet adoption event held in Fort Worth

Published 57 minutes ago

    HSNT Mega Adoption Event Ends Sunday

    The Humane Society of North Texas is hosting a Mega Adoption Event Sunday at the Will Rogers Memorial Center Cattle Barn #1 until 6 p.m.

    (Published 56 minutes ago)

    The Humane Society of North Texas and the Fort Worth Animal Shelter are partnering in hopes of finding forever homes for some 500 pets.

    The Mega Adoption Event is open until 6 p.m. Sunday at the Will Rogers Memorial Center Cattle Barn #1. Admission is free and all adoptions are only $10.

    All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and received rabies and age-appropriate vaccinations.

    Every adopter will receive a free initial vet visit (with a participating local vet) and a 30-day trial of pet insurance.

    MORE: HSNT.org/MEGA

      

