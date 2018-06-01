HMK Responds to Lawsuit With New Housing Plan

The owner of landlord HMK Ltd Friday denied accusations from Wednesday's former tenant lawsuit and unveiled a new plan for what he calls affordable housing for public safety workers and teachers. (Published 3 minutes ago)

“We’re here to serve. That’s all we’re here to do. All the allegations in that lawsuit are false,” Khraish Khraish said.

The lawsuit was filed by charity lawyers on behalf of two Spanish speaking former HMK tenants. They claim English language contracts they signed last year to purchase their rental homes were never explained to them and did not really result in true home ownership.

“I stand by our process to this very day,” Khraish said. “And if anybody is dissatisfied with being a home owner, then I will be happy to take back the keys and refund any equity that has been built up in the property.”

Furthermore, Khraish said he has been working with city leaders on a redevelopment plan for his vacant property to focus first on new homes for police and firefighters, and then teachers.

Khraish said he has discussed the idea with Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall as a recruiting and retention tool.

On 75 individual lots where rental homes once stood, Khraish plans new single family homes from 1,600 to 1,800 square feet, for roughly $275,000 each. He also plans 75 townhomes on 2 different large tracts of land. The total is 225 homes.

“Bringing first responders, especially police, back into our communities, will be a win, win for everybody,” Khraish said.

In the square block along Singleton Boulevard which includes his office, Khraish also proposes Senior Citizen apartments.

“I’m doing more for affordable housing in West Dallas than anybody,” he said. “I’m making sure that it happens, whether it’s selling lots, building houses or financing the construction.”

West Dallas residents have concerns.

Los Altos Neighborhood Association President Ronnie Mestas said $275,000 is not considered affordable by current West Dallas standards.

“Anybody that thinks they’re going to get police officers, teachers, school teachers that are starting out, they’re not going to get them at that price,” he said.

In 2016, Khraish said HMK could not make more than 300 rental homes comply with new city codes. He told the tenants they would be evicted. He later agreed to sell more than 100 to the tenants, making them responsible for repairs.

Mestas has watched families leave the neighborhood as new development already underway increases property tax values for the people who have stayed behind. He worries the higher priced homes Khraish now plans will force more people out.

“Because they’ll be taxed out, basically taxed out,” Mestas said.

La Bajada Neighborhood leader Eva Elvove just built a new 1,900 square foot house on her street for what she said was much less than the $275,000 Khraish proposes.

“He talks with a forked tongue,” she said. “He’s going to build affordable houses now, after all this? Give me a break.”

Dallas City Councilman Omar Narvaez who represents West Dallas said he supports the HMK plan and looks forward to working on it.

George Aranda, President of the Latino Law Enforcement Officers Association Dallas Chapter said he supports the idea of more officers living in neighborhoods they serve if prices are affordable. His union hall is in West Dallas.

Mike Walton, President of the Dallas Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police called the idea “grandstanding.” He said rookie officers can’t afford $275,000 homes.

Dallas Firefighters Association President Jim McDade called the HMK plan “a publicity stunt.” He said what public safety workers really need for recruiting and retention is better pay and benefits.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall declined to comment on this plan.



