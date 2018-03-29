HEB Recalls Halogen Light Bulbs That Could Shatter - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
HEB Recalls Halogen Light Bulbs That Could Shatter

    Recalled GTC halogen light bulbs sold at HEB stores.

    HEB stores are recalling halogen light bulbs that could shatter while in use and cause cuts or fires.

    There have been 14 reports of light bulbs shattering while in a lamp or light fixture. One consumer had a cut on his hand and another had a burn to his hand and cuts on his foot.

    According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves GTC halogen light bulbs sold in packages of two or four bulbs. The bulbs were 25 watt, 40 watt, 60 watt, 75 watt or 100 watt bulbs in either clear or soft white colors. The tops of the bulbs read "GTC" along with the wattage and lumens values.

    The bulbs come in blue and red cardboard boxes that read "GTC Natural Light" and have the following UPC codes printed on the package:

    Product NameUPC
    GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR SW 4PK4122043932
    GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR SW 4PK4122065268
    GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR SW 4PK4122017409
    GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR CLR 4PK4122017463
    GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR CLR 4PK4122017576
    GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR CL 4PK4122065608
    GTC A19 HAL 40W 1500HR CLR 2P4122084562
    GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR CLR 2P4122029652
    GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR CLR 2PK4122029783
    GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR CL 2PK4122065177
    GTC A19 HAL 25W 1500HR SW 2PK4122030062
    GTC A19 HAL 40W 1500HR SW 2PK4122017464
    GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR SW 2PK4122017397
    GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR SW 2PK4122065271
    GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR SW 2PK4122017418

    The bulbs have been sold at HEB stores in Texas and online from August 2015 to December 2017.

    Customers should stop using the bulbs immediately and return them to HEB for a full refund.

    More: CPSC Recall - HEB Recalls Halogen Light Bulbs

