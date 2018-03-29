HEB Recalls Halogen Light Bulbs That Could Shatter

HEB stores are recalling halogen light bulbs that could shatter while in use and cause cuts or fires.

There have been 14 reports of light bulbs shattering while in a lamp or light fixture. One consumer had a cut on his hand and another had a burn to his hand and cuts on his foot.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves GTC halogen light bulbs sold in packages of two or four bulbs. The bulbs were 25 watt, 40 watt, 60 watt, 75 watt or 100 watt bulbs in either clear or soft white colors. The tops of the bulbs read "GTC" along with the wattage and lumens values.

The bulbs come in blue and red cardboard boxes that read "GTC Natural Light" and have the following UPC codes printed on the package:

Product Name UPC GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR SW 4PK 4122043932 GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR SW 4PK 4122065268 GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR SW 4PK 4122017409 GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR CLR 4PK 4122017463 GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR CLR 4PK 4122017576 GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR CL 4PK 4122065608 GTC A19 HAL 40W 1500HR CLR 2P 4122084562 GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR CLR 2P 4122029652 GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR CLR 2PK 4122029783 GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR CL 2PK 4122065177 GTC A19 HAL 25W 1500HR SW 2PK 4122030062 GTC A19 HAL 40W 1500HR SW 2PK 4122017464 GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR SW 2PK 4122017397 GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR SW 2PK 4122065271 GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR SW 2PK 4122017418

The bulbs have been sold at HEB stores in Texas and online from August 2015 to December 2017.

Customers should stop using the bulbs immediately and return them to HEB for a full refund.



More: CPSC Recall - HEB Recalls Halogen Light Bulbs