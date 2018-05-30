H-E-B Ice Cream Recall, Metal Pieces Possibly Inside

H-E-B has issued a voluntary recall of three different ice creams after workers discovered part of the equipment used to make the ice cream was broken, May 30, 2018.

H-E-B has issued a voluntary recall of three different ice creams after workers discovered part of the equipment used to make the ice cream was broken.

The broken equipment means metal pieces could have been mixed in with the ice cream.

The products were sold inside H-E-B and Central Market stores in Texas and Mexico.

If you have one of the recalled products, you can return it to the same store for a full refund.



The recalled brands include EconoMax and Hill Country Fare ice cream and Creamy Creations sherbets. You can see the recalled products as well as UPC numbers and best by dates below.

