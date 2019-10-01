People in Dallas closely followed Tuesday's developments in the murder trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.

Mokah Coffee and Tea in Deep Ellum gets a lot of people in who spend their days working from their computers. Over the past week, some of them have also followed the trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.

On Tuesday, a jury found Guyger guilty of murder for shooting Botham Jean in his own apartment, an apartment the defense said Guyger mistook for her own.

"I've just been following it here and there because it's on," Mike Mclaren said as he worked on his computer and sipped coffee.

At the next table, Hazel Davis did the same.

"I'm completely surprised. I just wasn't expecting a guilty verdict, and in just 5 hours," Davis said. "Looking at the evidence, it should be guilty, right?"

Mclaren nodded in agreement, and then talked about the penalty phase.

"Somebody intrudes into someone else's space and then murders them. That's a pretty severe penalty in my book," Mclaren said. "Even if it was a mistake, sorry, you're at a higher level of accountability because you're a police officer, A, and then, B, you're just a human being who was in the wrong place to begin with."

"I think the red flag for me was the red carpet," Davis said to Mclaren.

Whether it was the red doormat in front of Botham Jean's apartment, the thin blue line that separated defendant and victim, black and white, the trial raised questions about how one event can be colored by perception.

"Different life experiences," Mclaren, who is white, said. "Polar opposites in many ways."

"Yet at the same time, I would have assumed he (Davis) would come to the same conclusion," Davis said. "Whereas a few years ago, I would have assumed the opposite."

The trial sparked tough conversation over coffee and computers.

"I think we just can't get away from not discussing these types of things," Davis said.

"Because if you don't talk about it, you can't fix anything," Mclaren said.