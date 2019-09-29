Guyger Trial Resumes Monday With a 7th Day of Testimony

Fired Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger (center) appears in the 204th District Court at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Saturday, September 28, 2019. Guyger, who is facing a murder charge, shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year. She told police she thought his apartment was her own and that he was an intruder. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool)

After one day off over the weekend, jurors in the Amber Guyger murder trial are due back in court Monday morning for a seventh day of testimony.

The prosecution rested on Thursday and the defense began presenting testimony on their side Friday and Saturday.

Saturday, jurors heard about five minutes of testimony - with most of the time in court spent on other motions without the jury present.

Texas Ranger David Armstrong was recalled to testify on the physical effects of a high-stress situation. After a break, Judge Tammy Kemp dismissed the jury for the rest of the weekend, asking them to return at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Saturday's testimony followed an intense fifth day of the trial when Guyger took the stand.

Guyger testified about her regret in killing neighbor Botham Jean after mistaking him for an intruder. Jean was in his apartment when Guyger walked in. She testified she believed she was her home.

"I feel like a piece of crap," Guyger said. "I hate that I have to live with this and ask God for forgiveness. I hate myself every single day."

"Typically, a defendant will not take the stand in their own defense because of the 5th amendment right," explained former Dallas County prosecutor Mike Snipes. "Sometimes the jury will think: if she's willing to do that, she must be believable. But, that's for the jury to decide."

The fired Dallas police officer testified she was afraid for her life when she shot and killed Jean.

Guyger's defense is trying to show the jury Guyger made a mistake going to the wrong apartment, but was reasonable in believing Jean was an intruder.

Prosecutors have insisted Guyger missed key signs she was in the wrong apartment and could have retreated before using deadly force.

It's unclear how many more witnesses the defense plans to call before resting, but it's possible the jury will get the case early in the week.

Snipes said he would not expect a quick verdict.

"Obviously, this is horrible for everybody. The jury is going to have to decide whether this was a reasonable decision by this young lady or not," said Snipes. "I would not want to be in their shoes, I can guarantee you that."

Snipes explained the jury's answer to whether Guyger acted reasonably will shape their verdict.

If found guilty of murder, Guyger could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

