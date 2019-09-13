Guyger Trial Jury Selection Continues, Change of Venue in Play

The Guyger defense team seeks to have the trial moved to one of six nearby counties: Collin, Grayson. Kaufman, Ellis, Rockwall or Fannin. (Published 14 minutes ago)

Jury selection in the murder trial of Amber Guyger is set to continue Friday in Dallas County.

Guyger, a now-former Dallas Police officer, shot and killed 26-year-old Botham Jean in his own apartment last year. Guyger said she went to the wrong apartment thinking it was her own and mistook Jean for an intruder.

Friday, potential jurors will face questions from attorneys and likely Judge Tammy Kemp in a quest to fill 12 jury positions and four alternate positions.

The Guyger defense team has filed for a change of venue; arguing that the jury pool in Dallas County has been poisoned and a fair and impartial jury cannot be found in Dallas County.

Jury Selection Continues in Amber Guyger Murder Trial

The Guyger defense team seeks to have the trial moved to one of six nearby counties: Collin, Grayson. Kaufman, Ellis, Rockwall or Fannin.

"The jury makeup may be different," litigation psychologist Dr. Mary Noffsinger Phd with Courtroom Sciences said. "People in those counties; especially in Ellis, Kaufman and Grayson counties tend to be more rural, more conservative and less racially diverse."

Noffsinger notes that the six counties are not far from Dallas County in geography so possible jurors may still know much of the same information but still not have formed an opinion about the case or the facts.

"Typically, a change of venue motion is supported by science," Noffsinger added."Should be able to show that the surrogate venue is similar to the county in which the case was filed, so I expected that the possible counties on the list would look and feel more like Dallas County, but they don’t."