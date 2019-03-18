Former Dallas Police officer Amber Guyger is expected to appear in a Dallas County courtroom Monday. She's accused of shooting and killing unarmed Botham Jean, 26, in his own apartment.
Guyger faces a murder charge in the September 2018 incident at a Dallas apartment complex. Guyger claims she mistook Jean's apartment unit for her own and thought he was an intruder.
The hearing is set for 9 a.m. at the Frank Crowley Courts Building.
In January, the judge presiding over her case issued a gag order, meaning Guyger, her attorneys, and prosecutors are not allowed to talk about the case publicly.
Guyger was initially arrested on manslaughter charges, but a Dallas County grand jury indicted her for murder in connection with Jean's death.
No trial date has been set, though it's expected to take place later this year.