Former Officer Amber Guyger Expect in Dallas Courtroom, Facing Murder Charge - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Killed at Home

Killed at Home

Former Officer Amber Guyger Expect in Dallas Courtroom, Facing Murder Charge

By Larry Collins

Published 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Former Officer Amber Guyger Expect in Dallas Courtroom, Facing Murder Charge
    NBC 5 News
    Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, left, faces a murder charge in the shooting of Botham Jean, right.

    Former Dallas Police officer Amber Guyger is expected to appear in a Dallas County courtroom Monday. She's accused of shooting and killing unarmed Botham Jean, 26, in his own apartment.

    Guyger faces a murder charge in the September 2018 incident at a Dallas apartment complex. Guyger claims she mistook Jean's apartment unit for her own and thought he was an intruder.

    The hearing is set for 9 a.m. at the Frank Crowley Courts Building.

    In January, the judge presiding over her case issued a gag order, meaning Guyger, her attorneys, and prosecutors are not allowed to talk about the case publicly.

    Guyger was initially arrested on manslaughter charges, but a Dallas County grand jury indicted her for murder in connection with Jean's death.

    No trial date has been set, though it's expected to take place later this year.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices