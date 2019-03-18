Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, left, faces a murder charge in the shooting of Botham Jean, right.

Former Dallas Police officer Amber Guyger is expected to appear in a Dallas County courtroom Monday. She's accused of shooting and killing unarmed Botham Jean, 26, in his own apartment.

Guyger faces a murder charge in the September 2018 incident at a Dallas apartment complex. Guyger claims she mistook Jean's apartment unit for her own and thought he was an intruder.

The hearing is set for 9 a.m. at the Frank Crowley Courts Building.

In January, the judge presiding over her case issued a gag order, meaning Guyger, her attorneys, and prosecutors are not allowed to talk about the case publicly.

Guyger was initially arrested on manslaughter charges, but a Dallas County grand jury indicted her for murder in connection with Jean's death.

No trial date has been set, though it's expected to take place later this year.