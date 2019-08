New video obtained by NBC 5 shows people scattering after someone fires gunshots in Deep Ellum early Sunday morning. (Published 2 hours ago)

New video obtained by NBC 5 shows people scattering after someone fires gunshots in Deep Ellum early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Malcom X Boulevard and Main Street, Dallas police said.

Police said officers responded to the parking lot shown in the video and that no one was injured.

Police said no one has been arrested in connection to the gunshots.

Apple Contractors Found Listening In on Siri Conversations