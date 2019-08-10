Gunshot Victim Left At Hospital, Police Search For Answers - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Gunshot Victim Left At Hospital, Police Search For Answers

By Catherine Park

Published 5 minutes ago

    Police are investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding a gunshot victim who was left at the hospital in North Richland Hills Saturday morning.

    At 12:45 a.m., 911 took a call from someone looking for the closest emergency room for a person who was shot. The caller then took the victim to the ER located on Airport Freeway at Hurst Town Center Dr. where they left them.

    Later, officers were able to locate the vehicle that transported the victim at Pipeline and Loop 820 E. where it had crashed.

    Investigators found that the shooting had allegedly taken place on the 7900 block of Maplewood Ave. in North Richland Hills but the reason for the shooting is still unknown.

    The victim is a 32-year-old black male who was transported to a downtown Fort Worth hospital for treatment. He is expected to be okay.

    This incident still under investigation at this time.

