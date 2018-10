A man was found shot to death outside his car and surrounded by his family, according to police.

32-year-old Hector Eric Gaona was shot on the 200 block of Guthrie Street in Dallas at 10:24 Friday night.

When officers arrived, they found Gaona lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Gaona was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The gunman’s identity and motive are unknown at this time.