Guns as Christmas Gifts Keeps North Texas Gun Shops Busy

Many North Texans will wake up Christmas morning to find the gift of a new gun under the tree.

"It's one of the greatest toys," said Justin Pardy, of Richardson. "It's always something I ask for."

Gun stores are bustling the week before Christmas, as gun owners look to buy a new firearm for themselves, or get a gift card for one to give someone else.

"Right now, we're selling a lot of gift cards for people, because you can't buy a gun and give it so somebody," said David Prince, owner of Eagle Gun Range.

"You give them the gift card, then the person who really gets the gun comes in and does the background check afterwards," Prince said.

With two locations in Lewisville and Farmers Branch, Eagle Gun Range normally sells about four firearms a day.

But this week, they're selling more than a dozen guns each day, along with about 30 gift cards.

Some big stores can sell at least 100 firearms a day.

For many families, it just wouldn't be Christmas without a new gun.

"My middle son just bought two, I think, this week," said Darren Taylor, of The Colony. "On Christmas Day, that's part of it. You go eat and have family time, and then you go shoot."

"It's something that once you have, you don't get rid of. You keep the gun for life," Pardy said.

A new gun is a Christmas tradition for many North Texas families.

"A good Christmas gift for a Texan," Prince said. "We're proud of our gun rights here in Texas."