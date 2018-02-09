Guns and Hoses Foundation Donates to Officer's Family

The North Texas chapter of the Guns and Hoses Foundation has donated $20,000 to the Sherrard family. (Published 6 hours ago)

A makeshift memorial is growing outside the Richardson Police Department as folks from around North Texas make a pilgrimage to the station to offer condolences and offer prayers.

Officer David Sherrard, who was killed in the line of duty answering a disturbance call, leaves behind a wife and two children.

Sherrard’s police cruiser sits outside the Richardson Police Department covered with handwritten notes, messages of encouragement and flowers.

The North Texas chapter of the Guns and Hoses Foundation has now donated $20,000 to the Sherrard family.

“It's not curing what's going on, but it's assisting them because we also know that with the insurance claim there may be a 6 to 12 month period before they receive any money,” Dave Swavey of Guns and Hoses of North Texas said. “The money that we raise actually helps them pay some bills. Take care of some of these incoming issues such as hotels.”

The group’s efforts will continue for the Sherrard family. They will also help the children on their first Christmas without their father and when they graduate high school.

“That's our goal, just to be able to put their spouses’ mind at ease at least for a few weeks. The continued support has to come from other areas, but with the immediate need we are there to try to help him with that,” Swavey said.