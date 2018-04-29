Guns Banned During Vice President's Speech at NRA Convention in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Guns Banned During Vice President's Speech at NRA Convention in Dallas

By Dana Branham - Dallas Morning News

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    Vice President Mike Pence will be a keynote speaker at the National Rifle Association's convention in Dallas this week, and unlike the rest of the convention's events, guns will not be allowed.

    The vice president will speak at the NRA Institute for Legislative Action leadership forum at the convention May 4 as part of a "powerful lineup of pro-freedom speakers," the association announced last week.

    The NRA website's event page for the forum says "firearms and firearm accessories, knives or weapons of any kind" are banned from the forum before and during Pence's attendance. Because the vice president will be there, the U.S. Secret Service is in charge of event security, the NRA website says.

    Read more about this from our news partners at the Dallas Morning News.

