Vice President Mike Pence will be a keynote speaker at the National Rifle Association's convention in Dallas this week, and unlike the rest of the convention's events, guns will not be allowed.

The vice president will speak at the NRA Institute for Legislative Action leadership forum at the convention May 4 as part of a "powerful lineup of pro-freedom speakers," the association announced last week.

The NRA website's event page for the forum says "firearms and firearm accessories, knives or weapons of any kind" are banned from the forum before and during Pence's attendance. Because the vice president will be there, the U.S. Secret Service is in charge of event security, the NRA website says.

