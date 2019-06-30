Police are still searching for a suspect after a shooting that resulted from a road rage incident in Irving Sunday morning. (Published 19 minutes ago)

Police are still searching for a suspect after a shooting that resulted from a road rage incident in Irving Sunday morning.

According to Irving police, officers were dispatched to a gunshot wound victim on 5003 N. O’Conner Rd. at an Exxon/7Eleven gas station. They found that the victim had been shot in the leg after an altercation between the victim and the suspect escalated into gunfire.

Investigators have confirmed that the altercation was a result of road rage that started on westbound SH 114 near Walnut Hill.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay. The suspect is still at large.

Teen Catches Toddler Falling From a Window in Dramatic Video