Gunman On the Run After Road Rage Shooting Leaves One Injured - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Gunman On the Run After Road Rage Shooting Leaves One Injured

By Catherine Park

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Road Rage Shooting in Irving

    Police are still searching for a suspect after a shooting that resulted from a road rage incident in Irving Sunday morning.

    According to Irving police, officers were dispatched to a gunshot wound victim on 5003 N. O’Conner Rd. at an Exxon/7Eleven gas station. They found that the victim had been shot in the leg after an altercation between the victim and the suspect escalated into gunfire.

    Investigators have confirmed that the altercation was a result of road rage that started on westbound SH 114 near Walnut Hill.

    The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay. The suspect is still at large.

