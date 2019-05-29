Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot early Wednesday morning in Fort Worth.
According to investigators, at 4:47 a.m., officers were dispatched to 3434 E. Lancaster Avenue for a shooting call.
When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old white male suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot.
The victim told officers at the scene that he was shot by an older black male during an argument inside of a game room at the location.
The gunman fled the scene in a green Buick Le Sabre and police are still searching for him.
The victim sustained no life-threatening injuries.