Gunman On the Run After Argument Escalates into Shooting at FW Game Room
Gunman On the Run After Argument Escalates into Shooting at FW Game Room

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago

    Gunman On the Run After Argument Escalates into Shooting at FW Game Room

    Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot early Wednesday morning in Fort Worth.

    According to investigators, at 4:47 a.m., officers were dispatched to 3434 E. Lancaster Avenue for a shooting call.

    When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old white male suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot.

    The victim told officers at the scene that he was shot by an older black male during an argument inside of a game room at the location.

    The gunman fled the scene in a green Buick Le Sabre and police are still searching for him.

    The victim sustained no life-threatening injuries.

