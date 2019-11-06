Gunman At-Large in Burleson Triple Shooting Early Wednesday Morning - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
UPDATED: 
Election Results
logo_dfw_2x

Gunman At-Large in Burleson Triple Shooting Early Wednesday Morning

Published 43 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Gunman At-Large in Burleson Triple Shooting Early Wednesday Morning
    NBC Connecticut

    Three men are hospitalized Wednesday morning after a shooting inside a home in Burleson, police say.

    The shooting happened about 2:10 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Timber Ridge Drive.

    According to police, a group of five people — three men and two women — were inside the home when another man got out a gun and opened fire. Officers suspected the gunman was an acquaintance of one of the victims.

    The three victims were hospitalized at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. One of the men may be in critical condition, police said.

    Hundreds of Oklahoma Inmates Set Free

    [NATL] Hundreds of Oklahoma Inmates Set Free

    More than 400 prisoners were released Monday as part of the largest commutation of sentences in U.S. history. NBC's Jay Gray reports.

    (Published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019)

    The two women inside the home escaped and were unharmed, police said.

    The gunman remains at-large. Police have not determined a motive for the shooting.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices