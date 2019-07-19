One person was injured after gunshots were fired among a crowd of people gathered at a Dallas Area Rapid Transit station late Thursday night, police say. (Published 2 minutes ago)

One person was injured after gunshots were fired among a crowd of people gathered at a Dallas Area Rapid Transit station late Thursday night, police say.

According to police, the shooting was reported shortly before midnight at the DART Illinois Station Park & Ride.

Officers reported seeing a large group of people gathered near the bus stops. Police said people started running as gunshots rang out. Those officers captured one suspect and another man who was injured.

The wounded man was hospitalized at a nearby hospital. His condition was not released.

DART police are investigating the incident. It's unclear if charges have been filed.

The station was open Friday morning.