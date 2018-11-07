Gun Found Inside Student's Locker at Timberview Middle School

A middle school student in the Keller ISD is facing charges after bringing a gun to school.

Keller ISD officials said the gun and and four bullets were found inside a locker at Timberview Middle School.

The gun and bullets were both inside a duffel bag, which had been placed inside the locker.

Fort Worth police were notified and immediately removed the student from the campus.

6 Takeaways From Election Day

The Democrats took control of the House of Representatives and the Republicans held on to the Senate. But there were other big moments that transpired on Election Day 2018. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018)

Keller ISD released a statement saying "Keller ISD is today urging its community to assist in efforts to keep weapons out of the hands of our students and away from schools. It is everyone’s responsibility, both at home and at school, to stay vigilant and report suspicious behavior and continue to communicate about school safety. In KISD, safety is our uncompromising priority."

Keller ISD also confirmed that there will be extra security on campus on Thursday.

