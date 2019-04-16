14-year-old Capri Everitt started singing to raise awareness and money for her favorite children's charity. The quest led to a Guinness World Record, Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

On Tuesday evening, 14-year-old Capri Everitt will sing 11 different national anthems in their native languages at the opening ceremony of the Dallas International Girls Cup soccer tournament at SMU's McFarlin Auditorium.

"I speak two languages fluently," said Everitt. "But I can sing in 41."

Everitt started learning different countries' national anthems in their native languages as a way to spread awareness and raise money for her favorite children's charity, S.O.S Children's Villages.

"These days to get people's attention and get them to donate to my cause, I would have to do something kind of crazy," explained Everitt. "I do lots of normal teenage things... but I feel like I could do more and help other kids."

She started with 10 countries and 10 national anthems. That quickly grew to a year of travel and her quest to go 'Around the World in 80 Anthems,' the name of her website. It also led her to become a Guinness Book record-holder for singing the most national anthems in their native languages in the host countries.

"I have to say probably the most fun to sing is the Philippines national anthem," said Everitt. "It's kind of so happy and patriotic."

For Everitt, who is from Canada, the Dallas performance for an international audience of girls was the perfect fit.

"One of my main goals is to help girls feel more like they can do whatever they want when they grow up, because that's the way it should be," explained Everitt. "We can do just as much as boys can."

The Dallas International Girls Cup tournament is donating $1000 to S.O.S. Children's Villages, and Everitt hopes the audience will chip in what they can.