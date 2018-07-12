GuideLive: Where to Find the Best Indoor Play Places in DFW - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
GuideLive: Where to Find the Best Indoor Play Places in DFW

Pay-to-play places and free play places in the Dallas-Fort Worth area when it's just too hot to play outside

By GuideLive - Ann Pinson and Abby Blasingame

Published 6 hours ago

    Alison Slomowitz./The Dallas Morning News
    Water tables are part of the fun at Moody Family Children's Museum inside the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

    Get ready to have some fun in a blissfully climate-controlled setting. We'll be continually updating this list, so let us know about your favorites. Important note: Some pay-to-play centers may not be open on weekends because they host parties, so be sure to check on hours in advance.

    Pay-to-play spots

    CooCoos

    This Plano attraction abounds with bounce houses of all shapes and sizes including giant versions of a gorilla, alligator and octopus. Kids can also enjoy unlimited train rides during open play. All day admission is $5 for children under 3 and $8 for children 4 and older. coocoos.com.

    Go here to see the rest of the list from our media partners at GuideLive.

