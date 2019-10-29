GrubHub Delivery Driver Shot in Deep Ellum

A woman working for food delivery service GrubHub is still in the hospital after she was shot following a delivery in Deep Ellum Sunday night.

According to Dallas police, it happened around 10:00 p.m. outside of the Continental Lofts on Elm Street.

Lesli Stewart says her cousin Amy Weaver had just dropped off an order when she was stopped by a couple of teenage boys just feet from her car.

"They said, 'You want to die over your phone'?" said Stewart.

She says Weaver tried to hand the phone over, but the boys didn't actually take anything from her.

Instead, Weaver heard a third voice in the distance telling the boys to shoot her in the leg.

After shots were fired, Stewart says a security guard along with some residents of the lofts found Weaver and called 911.

Weaver had surgery Monday for a shattered femur though the bullet remains. Once released from the hospital, she'll be sent to rehab where she'll stay for at least a couple of weeks.

Police continue to look for the people responsible who Weaver believes couldn't be more than 18.

"I can't imagine what's missing in these kid's life that they would want to go do something to an innocent human being. You know? That's what breaks my heart," said Stewart.

GrubHub released a statement Tuesday saying, "We are aware of the incident involving one of our delivery drivers in the Dallas area. The safety of our delivery partners is incredibly important and something we take very seriously. We are in touch with the driver as well as the local police department to assist in any investigation."

Stewart says working for GrubHub was Weaver's only income. She also didn't have insurance. Her family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover her medical costs.