Group Gathering Signatures to Recall Plano Councilman

A group in Plano has launched a new push to get rid of a city council-member they say is unfit to lead.

Councilman Tom Harrison came under fire after sharing a Facebook video showing girls in hijabs with the words, “Share if you think Trump should ban Islam in American schools."

Harrison deleted the post, apologized and was censured by fellow council-members.

He refused to resign.

Days later, the group One Plano Our Plano was created.

“I think most of the members of the group accept an apology but it doesn't mean that, at this point, we feel he's the right fit for leadership in the city,” said Michael Thomas, spokesperson for One Plano Our Plano.

The group is now canvassing the city collecting signatures for a petition to have Harrison recalled from office.

Thomas said about 50 volunteers have gathered close to the 2,791 signatures needed for the petition to move forward.

“This is about holding leadership accountable,” Thomas said.

The petition must be delivered to city hall by April 5. Signatures will be counted and verified. If there are enough signatures, the petition goes before the Plano City Council before an recall election can be called.

Supporters of Tom Harrison tell NBC 5 they will defend him every step of the way.