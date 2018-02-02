Groundbreaking Set for Dallas' Second Deck Park

A groundbreaking is scheduled for the end of this month on what will become the second deck park to be built above a Dallas highway.

Last week Dallas city council members authorized a $7 million payment to the Texas Department of Transportation for the construction of the support infrastructure to build a park above Interstate 35E between Ewing and Marsalis avenues, in front of the Dallas Zoo.

Construction of the actual park will cost tens of millions of more dollars, much of which is expected to come from private donations, similar to the approach taken for Klyde Warren Park.



The deck park is part of a much bigger highway project called the Southern Gateway, which will widen 35E and US 67 between Interstate 30 on the north and Interstate 20 on the south.

Actual construction of the support infrastructure for a deck park should begin within six months, according to a TxDOT spokesperson. The park is expected to be completed in 2022.