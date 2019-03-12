Grieving Family of LBJ Freeway Hit & Run Victim Speaks

There is still no sign of a hit-and-run driver accused of killing three young men along LBJ Freeway early Sunday morning and leaving his injured 12-year-old son at the crime scene. (Published 58 minutes ago)

Grieving Family of LBJ Freeway Hit & Run Victim on Suspect: 'He Can't Bring My Son Back'

There is still no sign of a hit and run driver accused of killing three young men along LBJ Freeway early Sunday morning and leaving his injured 12-year-old son at the crime scene.

Jesus Chavarria Vasquez faces possible charges including manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

The family of victim Chris Pham spoke with NBC 5, saying their son and his two friends did nothing wrong when they stopped on the side of the freeway to fix a flat tire.

The group had their emergency flashers on at the time of the crash, according to police.

Pham, 23, David Nguyen, 23, and Hieu Doan, 22, were struck and killed.

A young woman who was a passenger in the car was critically injured.

Chris Pham's father says he'd give it all to have him back.

"I still don't believe that happened. I still believe everything not true," he said. "I'm old. I've been here so long. I'm bad. Just take me. He's innocent. He's only 23. He still has a long way to go."

Pham says his eldest son was playful but fiercely dedicated to his education and most of all: his family.

"He a good boy," said Pham. "He never gave me any trouble."

The 23-year-old college graduate had recently opted to stay close to home and help his parents.

"He was on his way to medical school," said Pham's cousin Vy Nguyen.

Those dreams were dashed in an instant on LBJ Freeway in Dallas at about 3:30 a.m. last Sunday.

The tragic loss has left his family reaching for each other and memories.

"Every time we got together we would talk about school and how much it sucks," said Nguyen with a smile. "It's just going to take a long time for us to heal from this. It's just very tragic."

Struggling to make sense of it all, Pham said this about the man accused of taking his son's life:

"This happened to my son," he said. "That hurt me so bad, like somebody cut my heart open. Nothing I can do with [suspect.] I know he's bad. But he can't bring my son back."

On Monday, Dallas police revealed it was possible that Chavarria Vasquez might be driving a black Cadillac or a white work truck.

However, on Tuesday police confirmed they no longer believe that is the case.

Two witnesses who stopped and rendered aid to the suspect and his son told NBC 5 they saw him walking calmly away from the crash site and down an exit ramp before disappearing, leaving his injured son in their care.

The suspect's son suffered head injuries and was taken to a local hospital after the crash, but has since been reunited with his mother.

The Pham family has set up a fundraiser.

