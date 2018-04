Eight people were transported to hospitals after a crash involving a Greyhound bus Friday morning in East Fort Worth, paramedics say.

The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 30 near Beach Street.



According to MedStar, eight people were sent to hospitals with minor injuries. Another 34 were examined and at the scene of the crash.

No serious injuries were reported.

All lanes of I-30 were reopened at about 7:15 a.m.



No further information was released.