Greenville to Use Pyrotechnics to Help Protect Vultures

By Taylor Boser

Published 4 hours ago

    Texas Wildfire Services will provide training for animal control staff members on the use of pyrotechnics to help protect vultures at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

    The City of Greenville will start to use Bird Banger and Screamer Siren cartridges for vultures nesting in the area. The devices will make a loud noise to deter the birds from nesting on or near homes, but no bullets will be fired and the material is not harmful to animals.

    Through state and federal law, vultures are protected because they are scavenger birds, meaning they perform a necessary task by removing dead animals.

    Those near Farm to Market Road 499 in Greenville may hear loud bangs during the training, which will last for about an hour.

