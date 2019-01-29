Ideas for a roughly 1.6 billion project to re-develop Interstate 30 from the Dallas Convention Center past Fair Park are starting to take shape.

On Monday, the Dallas City Council's mobility solutions, infrastructure and sustainability committee was briefed on the TxDOT project.

Citing multiple studies and past projects, city leaders expressed a desire to reduce I-30's footprint and reimagine its overpasses and bridges, allowing for improved pedestrian and bike access.

"A couple of opportunities we have here, is to do decking in areas that provide parks, and also the overpasses are going to be at grade, which means if you are on one side you can look straight across and see the other side," Dallas City Councilman and committee chair Lee Kleinman said.

Park spaces similar to Klyde Warren are among the ideas on the table, according to Kleinman. In areas near Fair Park, city leaders also hoped to have the interstate lowered closer to street level.

Other proposed improvements included reconfigured on and off ramps and additional, pedestrian-friendly overpasses.

Funding for the project will come from state, regional, local and possibly private sources. A resolution will go before the full Dallas City Council next month, laying out for TxDOT what the city would prefer the project to look like.

TxDOT will handle construction -- that is expected to begin no sooner than 2021 after a months-long public input process.