Green Book Guided Blacks Through North Texas, Rest of US

A travel guide called the Green Book helped African Americans travel safer during the height of segregation and one place listed in the book still stands in North Texas. (Published Monday, Feb. 26, 2018)

Travel guides are a staple for many travelers whether in the U.S. or abroad.

But from 1936 to 1966, there was a travel guide called the Green Book that helped African Americans travel safer during the height of segregation and one place listed in the book still stands in North Texas.

The guide was more of a life saver as travelers found safe places, such as hotels, restaurants, gas stations and bars where blacks were welcomed.

The book helped black travelers navigate the dangers and constant humiliations that racial segregation posed during that time.

It was created, written and distributed by New York City mailman Victor Green.

He made the book for African American motorists and it quickly became an indispensable tool for safe navigation.

In its heyday, the green book sold 15,000 copies per edition for 75 cents a copy.

Texas was one of several states with designated places listed in The Green Book for travelers to visit safely.

Most of the listings don’t exist anymore in North Texas, but at least one in Dallas that still stands is the Moorland YMCA off Ann Williams Way, It’s now home to the internationally known Dallas Black Dance Theatre.

Go here and here to explore the historic travel guide.