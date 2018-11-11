Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade Canceled Due to Weather - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade Canceled Due to Weather

This announcement comes after forecasts predicted cold, wet and windy conditions for Monday

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago

    The Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade has been canceled.

    According to the foundation, the parade that was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 12, has been canceled due to weather concerns.

    "We would like to thank all the participants who were scheduled to participate in the parade. We are especially thankful for the volunteers who each year donate their time and money to make the Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade an event that solemnly honors our nation's veterans and service members," according to John Lester with the Greater Dallas Veterans Day Foundation.

    NBC 5 meteorologists forecast a cold, wet and windy Monday with temperatures dropping to the low 30s in the afternoon. 

