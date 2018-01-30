Grass Fire Engulfs Homes in Ellis County; Burn Ban Issued

At least three structures were damaged as a grass fire spread Tuesday afternoon in Ellis County. (Published 4 hours ago)

At least three structures were damaged as a grass fire spread Tuesday afternoon in Ellis County.

The fire was reported before 3 p.m. near the 600 block of Stephanie Drive in Palmer.

There is no word on whether anyone was injured in the fire.

Shortly after the fire was mostly contained, the Ellis County Sheriff's Office said a burn ban was in effect for the entire county, including unincorporated areas.

Elsewhere in North Texas, fire weather warnings are in effect for the counties of Erath, Jack and Palo Pinto. Fire weather watches are in effect for the counties of Cooke, Denton, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker and Wise.

Gusty winds and very low humidity are expected through Wednesday, leading to the increased fire danger.