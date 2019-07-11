Grapevine Summer Long Fireworks Show to Begin This Friday

Sparks will fly over Lake Grapevine as Grapevine's Friday Night Fireworks light up the North Texas sky. The city's 11th Annual SummerBlast will begin this Friday, July 12 at 9:30 p.m. over Lake Grapevine. The firework show will continue every Friday night until September 20.

Due to elevated lake levels, the start of Grapevine's SummerBlast Friday Night Fireworks season was delayed. Because of this, the season has been extended through late September to make up shows missed at the start of the summer.

According to city officials, elevated lake levels are still present throughout some lakeside parks, but water is receding.

Parking or entry fees may apply at certain parks. For an updated list of viewing locations or to download the accompanying music, click here.

Tropical Storm Barry Could Become First Atlantic Hurricane of the Season

Tropical Storm Barry is already flooding parts of New Orleans and is expected to intensify as it moves over land this weekend. (Published Thursday, July 11, 2019)

Scheduled dates are July 12, 19 and 26; August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30; September 6, 13 and 20.