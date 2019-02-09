Police are looking for a man they suspect stole 1,600 gallons of diesel fuel from a Grapevine gas station Monday night.

The man parked a white Dodge pickup truck pulling a white trailer so that the trailer was positioned over a fuel tank, according to a Grapevine police Facebook post.

He went inside the gas station's convenience store, on Northwest Highway, and bought snacks and lottery tickets, police said, leaving the trailer in position for about 90 minutes.

Police said the man is tall and thin and appeared to have a tattoo on his back, just under his neck.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Grapevine Police Department's non-emergency number at 817-410-8127.