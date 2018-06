A Grapevine police officer had to spring into action after a driver almost hit several cars head on in the wrong lane.

Officer Roberts was driving along Highway 26 when she spotted the driver heading the wrong way.

The man was taken to jail for DWI, according to police.

Police said incidents like these serve as a reminder not only to stay sober, but also to stay attentive when out on the roads, even in broad daylight.